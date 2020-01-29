Menu
The celebrities were in tears when told Kobe Bryant had died.
TV

I’m A Celeb stars told about Kobe’s death

by Andrew Bucklow
29th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

The five remaining I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were in tears when told about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The news was broken to them by Channel 10's Sandra Sully during the annual "News From Home" segment that will air in full on tonight's episode.

"That's devastating," Rhonda Burchmore said afterwards, as tears streamed down her face.

A visibly shocked Dale Thomas said of the NBA star: "Kobe is one of the greatest to ever play … He's in the same argument as Michael Jordan, LeBron."

Dale’s reaction.
Rhonda cried after the news.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa inconsolable after NBA legend's death

In the "News From Home" segment, the remaining campmates were also updated on the bushfires crisis and Megxit.

Miguel Maestre was also extremely emotional when told that his mentor Tony Bilson, who is often referred to as the "godfather of Australian cuisine", died last Thursday at the age of 76.

Miguel became head chef at Bilson's restaurant Number One when he was 27 years old.

Only five stars are left in the jungle: Dale Thomas, Rhonda Burchmore, Miguel Maestre, Cosentino and Charlotte Crosby.

According to Sportsbet, Miguel is the favourite ahead of Charlotte and Rhonda to be crowned the winner in Sunday night's finale.

The exact moment the celebrities were told Kobe Bryant had died.
I'm A Celeb continues on Channel 10 tonight at 7.30

