Chris Brown, Julia Morris. Picture: Channel 10
Chris Brown, Julia Morris. Picture: Channel 10
TV

I’m A Celeb finale change shocks fans

by Nick Bond
13th Feb 2019 2:00 PM

The season finale of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will air this Sunday on Ten - and for the first time in the show's history, it won't be live.

"The #ImACelebrityAU finale will be prerecorded and air as live from South Africa on Sunday, 17 February at 7.30pm on 10," the show's official Twitter account announced after last night's penultimate episode - a statement that left many viewers confused.

 

 

 

Fans of the show have until 7pm AEDT tonight, Wednesday May 13, to vote for who they want to win out of the three remaining contestants - former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones, retired AFL great Shane Crawford or entertainment reporter Richard Reid.

That means voting closes four whole days before this season's finale airs. Understandably, some fans have questioned what happens to those votes (which cost 55 cents apiece) cast after the earlier-than-expected cut-off.

News.com.au understands that votes cast after 7pm tonight will not be counted - and they will also not be charged.

"We will be shooting the finale in a way that is consistent with comparable reality show finales so that we can reveal the winner on the night," said a Network Ten spokesperson.

The finale change comes after a shorter than usual season for I'm A Celeb, with contestants staying in the jungle for a maximum of 32 days rather than the usual 45. The show will not air tonight or tomorrow night, with Ten airing the first two episodes of the rebooted Changing Rooms in its 7.30pm timeslot instead.

 

Chris Brown and Julia Morris will appear ‘as live’ this Sunday. Picture: Channel 10 How I Pack, Paul Ewart, Escape
Chris Brown and Julia Morris will appear 'as live' this Sunday. Picture: Channel 10

I'm A Celeb's season finale airs 7:30pm this Sunday.

channel 10 i'm a celebrity get me out of here television television 2019

