‘I’m 60 now, I shouldn’t be acting like that’

Craig Bellamy has described himself as a "d***head" when watching his animated coaching-box blow ups.

The Melbourne Storm premiership-winning coach has been caught on camera during matches screaming, banging on the coaching box glass, throwing his headset, pacing to the back of the box and even snubbing a plate of sandwiches.

"I think, 'You're a d***head. What are you doing that for?'" Bellamy said during an interview with former NSW Origin captain and coach and Big Sport Breakfast radio co-host Laurie Daley.

"Earlier in my career I sort of accepted it and thought, 'That's who I am'.

"But I'm 60 now - 60-year-old's shouldn't be acting like that. I get a little bit embarrassed at times.

"I like to get ou of my seat at times and take a walk up the back and take a couple of deep breaths and hopefully I can then zero back in again."

Former premiership-winning coach and Channel 9 commentator Phil Gould once watched Bellamy's theatrics and said: "He's gone from ecstasy to agony in the space of a second."

Bellamy may appear furious but players describe him as simply being passionate.

And while known for being hard and focused, friends say Bellamy is different when away from football.

The Storm coach remains passionate about his work. Image: Fox Sports

"I love two things now - spending time with my grandkids - I have two grandkids and another on the way - I take great pleasure spending time with them," Bellamy said.

"The other thing I like doing is going to see some bands if I get an opportunity - The Angels, Jimmy Barnes, he's right up there with them. That's my relaxation.

"I don't get a heap of opportunities during the season but if I get a chance, I take it."

Bellamy has coached Melbourne for 17 successive seasons through 449 games - winning 308 - and establishing himself as one of the rugby league's finest coaches.

He has guided Melbourne to 16 finals series, winning two premierships and having two disqualified through salary cap breaches. He has winning success rate of 68.6 per cent.

Bellamy has signed for another two seasons at Melbourne before an expected retirement.

"I've two year left on this contract and I see that … but I probably shouldn't say that because that might change," Bellamy said.

"I have been doing it for a fair while now and there are probably a couple of other things I might like doing in a couple of years' time.

"We will see what happens but I am thinking that would basically be the end of my career as a head coach."