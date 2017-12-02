Illuminating art show to amaze Coffs

SWIFF Light Box, a $70,000 project funded through Festivals Australia, will shine a light on the incredible works of local artists in a visually spectacular showing throughout Coffs Harbour.

Running as a program of the Screenwave International Film Festival 2018 from January 10-25, SWIFF Light Box will run from January19-25.

Director David Horsley said a team of 30 people were working on the project, including the team at Illuminart who previously collaborated on Sydney's Vivid Festival.

"We wanted to make something really visible to run during SWIFF and bring the film festival out of the theatre into the community for all to enjoy,” David said.

This illuminating experience is free to the public.

Sites where the art will be projected are the Jetty Memorial Theatre, the old Forestry building on the Jetty Strip, across the road at Element Bar on Harbour Drive and on the South Coffs Island (quarry cliff face).

The projected art displays will run from just after sundown until late.

"People will be able to walk between them in this great free exhibit, and during SWIFF this year there will 72 feature films screening, 20 guests attending including actors, directors and cinematographers, and more than 90 different screenings,” David said.

To find out more about SWIFF 2018, go to swiff.com.au