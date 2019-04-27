Illuminating a winter wonderland for Woolgoolga touch

IN THE LIGHT: Woolgoolga's winter mixed touch competition will kick-off under newly installed lights at the Woolgoolga Sports Ground this Wednesday.

IN THE LIGHT: Woolgoolga's winter mixed touch competition will kick-off under newly installed lights at the Woolgoolga Sports Ground this Wednesday. TREVOR VEALE

NIGHT-TIME footy action has come to Woolgoolga for not just the Seahorses, with the town set to host its first ever winter touch football competition.

The installation of the new floodlights through a $168,000 State Government grant also saw the Woolgoolga Touch Association's summer touch footy finals played at night last month.

"It was great to play the finals under lights,” association president Rod Paton said.

"Before the lights went up we have had to finish up the competition at the end of daylight saving and there have in the past been some grand final controversies because it has been so dark on the fields.”

Rod said four teams have nominated for the new mixed winter competition running through to September, with registrations to close tomorrow.

An official opening of the new light towers will take place on the first night of competition on Wednesday,

May 1.

"A lot of people on the Northern Beaches have played winter competitions in Coffs Harbour previously and this will be great to have touch in Woolgoolga all year round,” Rod said.

Former member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced the funding for the lights in October last year under the Stronger Country Communities fund.

The energy efficient LED floodlights provide Australian standard illumination for football right across the sportsground's playing fields.

The new lights also ensure the Woolgoolga Seahorses can train on the eastern field, avoiding overuse of the main field.