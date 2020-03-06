Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
Crime

47.5 tonnes of illegal tobacco plants found

by Christine McGinn
6th Mar 2020 2:23 PM

An illegal tobacco operation with more than 47.5 tonnes growing across five acres in regional Victoria has been shut down.

The illicit tobacco crops growing across five acres in Nhill, in western Victoria, were seized and destroyed after police and the tax office raided the property on Thursday.

The densely-packed crop represented more than $7.8 million in unpaid tax, the Australian Taxation Office confirmed on Friday.

"The trade in illicit tobacco products in Australia has widespread negative consequences across the community," Acting Assistant Commissioner Shane Strong said.

"Tobacco growing operations are not run by small producers or farmers. They are run by organised criminal syndicates who deliberately engage in illegal activities."

Illicit tobacco costs the Australian community $647 million in lost revenue annually.

drugs illegal tobacco

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        premium_icon Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        Sport It’s the game in which the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies always rise to their best.

        Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        premium_icon Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        News Green light given for two-storey ‘industry leading’ centre.

        Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

        premium_icon Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

        Crime What was this man up to before he was spotted by police?

        Coffs Coast Woman of the Year named

        premium_icon Coffs Coast Woman of the Year named

        News The winner of the 2020 International Women’s Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year has...

        • 6th Mar 2020 2:30 PM