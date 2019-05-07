Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

Authorities have removed rubbish and will dismantle the illegal structure this week.

AUTHORITIES will move in to remove an illegal structure at a State Forest, north of Woolgoolga.

Rubbish has already been taken away and after issuing a warning notice over a month ago, the NSW Forestry Corporation will dismantle the tin shack this week.

It's located in the Arrawarra area bordered by Nashs Rd and Tramway Trail in the Wedding Bells State Forest, not far from Solitary Islands Way.

Bike riders who regularly use the forest trails had a number of close calls with a pack of vicious dogs in the same area, which they believe were being kept at the shack.

Trish and Dave Moffatt, who were riding with two others at the time, said they were bailed up in that location by three dogs.

They've been riding the trails for close to 30 years, but haven't been back there since.

"They came at us with their teeth bared - it was very frightening,” Trish said.

Trish Moffatt recalls the close encounter with the savage dogs. TREVOR VEALE

One rider who doesn't want to be named, came across the shack in November last year and was bailed up by two dogs with large chains around their necks.

"They were in full attack mode circling me - one was going left, one was going right, they knew what they were doing. I was terrified and still get goose bumps thinking about it now," he said.

"Then somebody whistled and the dogs stopped and turned around and shot off. I have no idea how I was going to get out of there."

Two staff members from the the Forestry Corporation visited the site on two separate occasions at the end of March.

"They found a small hut made of corrugated iron and the site relatively neat and tidy. On both occasions, there were no signs of current occupation by any person or their dogs," a spokesperson said.

They issued a Notice of Removal of unauthorised structure under S69(2) Forestry Act 2012 on the site giving the owner an opportunity to remove the shack before April 26.

But with the shack still intact following an inspection last week, they've determined to move in and remove it.

"Forestry Corporation of NSW officers attended the temporary dwelling on Monday (last week) and there were no signs of occupants or dogs living there in previous weeks.

"Previous to this, there has been no contact from the occupant so Forestry Corporation officers will start dismantling the site.

"There hasn't been a need for police involvement to date,” a spokesperson said.