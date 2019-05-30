Illegal prostitution business found running out of CBD hotel

A SEX worker running an illegal business out of Gladstone CBD apartments was busted twice in two days by an undercover task force.

A Mandarin-speaking translator was needed in the sentencing of 53-year-old Yuanyue Wang yesterday, who fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on four charges.

Wang pleaded guilty to two counts each of engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business and possess tainted property.

The court was told on February 2 investigators of the Queensland Police Service Prostitution Enforcement Task Force were doing compliance checks of online advertisements of prostitution services in the Gladstone area.

The court was told investigators found several advertisements with the same mobile number that were not compliant under The Prostitution Act 1999.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said an investigator went undercover as a client and contacted the mobile number to arrange a meet.

The officer was directed by text message to attend the CBD apartments. About 7pm the officer arrived at the building and received another text message directing him to a room.

Wang greeted the officer at the door and offered her services for $200 an hour. The investigator revealed his identity and detained Wang to search the room.

Inside he found $1530 cash - suspected proceeds of the unlawful business - and two mobile phones. A search of a mobile phone revealed Wang was communicating her client appointments and arrangements to a third party.

Sgt Hoskins said it led police to suspect she was "being assisted in providing her services by others", thus running an unlawful prostitution business.

When asked how she advertised her services, Wang told police a friend posted the advertisements and handled her client bookings.

Wang was arrested and charged. Just two days later investigators were again checking compliance of online prostitution services advertisements when they came across the exact same situation.

Their investigations led them to the same CBD building and room number where they were again met by Wang, offering her services.

A second search of Wang's room located a phone hidden inside a book, with messages indicating Wang had again been communicating her business arrangements with others in the same industry.

Wang was charged again.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was saving to buy a house in her hometown in China.

Ms Ramos said her client was a trade-qualified mechanic however she moved to Australia to become a sex worker.

Ms Ramos said since the offending Wang had been employed as a kitchenhand in a restaurant.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said while prostitution was not illegal in Queensland there were rules and regulations to be followed.

Wang was fined $1000 for the offending. A conviction was recorded.