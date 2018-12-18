Menu
A photo of David Berry Jr released by Lawrence County Sheriff. Berry has been ordered to watch the Disney film Bambie at least once a month during his jail sentence after he was convicted of illegally hunting hundres of deer.
Environment

Illegal poacher ordered to watch Bambie in jail

Hannah Busch
by
18th Dec 2018 2:06 PM
AN ILLEGAL poacher will be confronted with the fictional face of his victims after being ordered to repeatedly watch the film Bambie as part of his punishment in jail.

The unusual order came from a Missouri judge after David Berry was convicted of illegally killing hundreds of deer.

He'll spend the next year in jail according to Associated Press, meaning at least 12 viewings of the classic Disney movie.

There's no word if he's been ordered to watch the direct-to-video sequel Bambi II.

County judge Robert George ordered Berry, who was convicted alongside his father and brothers, to watch the film at least once a month.

AP reported Berry took the trophy bucks for their heads, leaving their bodies to rot in Missouri forests.

Deer hunting is legal in Missouri but is heavily regulated, with restrictions specific to each season.

In the US it is also illegal to cause excessive waste of edible animal products.

Hunters in Australia face a different species than the one Berry was convicted of hunting.

In Queensland, multiple different species are considered invasive pests and recreational hunters can hunt some species on private land in regional Queensland. 

Hunters in the state can pay up to $3000 to hunt a red deer stag and up to $3500 to hunt chital deer through private 'safaris'.    

