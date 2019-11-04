Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING MUSIC: Cadence Manfield with the new piano donated by Rural Aid.
MAKING MUSIC: Cadence Manfield with the new piano donated by Rural Aid.
Crime

Illegal counterfeit pianos making music in Warwick schools

Tessa Flemming
4th Nov 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THESE illegal pianos were destined to be used for firewood, but thanks to the quick thinking of some generous minds, they have been given a second life, bringing smiles and music to Southern Downs kids.

When police seized 10 pianos that had been made with counterfeit Australian-made logos, they had two options: destroy them or donate them.

Luckily, for Rural Aid's Wayne Thomson, they knew just the person to talk to.

Mr Thomson, who manages Rural Aid's gifted students program, couldn't quite believe the offer when he first heard it.

"They went 'could you use some pianos?' And we're not going to turn that down," Mr Thomson said.

Last Friday, the charity finally got to donate half of the ten pianos, gifting them to schools in need, including Inglewood Primary School, Warwick West State School, Warwick Central State School, Warwick Christian College and Killarney P - 10 State School.

Warwick Central's instrumental music teacher Bruce Eddiehausen said the donation was a game changer.

"Until now, we had a 100-year-old piano that doesn't work and we've got people here who can play piano but they just can't play that," Mr Eddiehausen said.

"This school has a particularly gifted choir, accompanied by a pianist, so to finally have the choir singing with that is just brilliant.

"We're not just getting this piano for the next five years, these kids' grandchildren will still be listening to this piano."

Mr Eddiehausen said the gift was something the struggling region would never be able to afford on its own.

"At the moment, there's just no money and if we did have some money, we certainly wouldn't be flashing it around on a piano.

"To get a gift of that magnitude in all the schools is amazing."

counterfeit crime editors picks music pianos
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock 'kill for hire' claim in Sharon Edwards' murder trial

        premium_icon Shock 'kill for hire' claim in Sharon Edwards' murder trial

        Crime Witness tells court murder accused John Edwards thought Sharon Edward's died after a hit job gone wrong

        Fresh hopes for local business with big plans

        premium_icon Fresh hopes for local business with big plans

        News THERE are fresh hopes for a local business with big plans.

        Grower ordered to pay damages over blueberry genetics row

        premium_icon Grower ordered to pay damages over blueberry genetics row

        News Court ruling against blueberry grower for breaching trademark

        QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

        premium_icon QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

        News We asked our leaders what they thought about quotas for female representation in...