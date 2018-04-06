Illegal dumping a hot topic as new kerbside service begins

MIDWASTE has been awarded $50,800 to help tackle the issue of illegal dumping in Coffs Harbour streets.

NOW a month since the controversial new bulky goods service was launched, MIDWASTE has been awarded $50,800 to help tackle illegal dumping in Coffs Harbour streets.

From March 5, households must apply for two vouchers each year that will allow them to dispose of bulky goods items at the Englands Rd waste facility for free, or can have their bulky goods picked up two times a year at a price.

When the news broke on the new kerbside system, it proved controversial with many residents concerned it would lead to an increase in illegal dumping.

"How many have a trailer to take rubbish away? How many will drag old unusable household rubbish down the road at night and dump it in front of someone else's house where it will stay?” one Advocate reader said.

"This new system will encourage many to just dump things in our bushland or keep their large rubbish items forever, letting it build up and create unsightly piles for neighbours,” said another.

Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said the new system was adopted in attempt to alleviate excess landfill, and improve the look of the town.

"Coffs Harbour City Council is one of the top five performers in NSW for the diversion of waste from landfill,” he said.

"By contrast, the old bulky goods service worked so poorly that almost nothing was recovered and the vast majority of its waste went into landfill.

"Plus - for nine months of every year - growing piles of rubbish were left on streets across the whole area.”

In attempt to combat illegal dumping, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the MIDWASTE Regional Waste Forum has received funds.

The funds support MIDWASTE's pilot project targeting household waste illegally dumped on kerbsides, with a focus on urban streets in Coffs.