“Expect to see police” illegal campers warned

Police have already investigated a number of reports in relation to the influx of illegal campers in recent months.

Police have already investigated a number of reports in relation to the influx of illegal campers in recent months.

POLICE have swung into action enforcing new signs aimed at cracking down on an influx of illegal campers at a popular beachside reserve.

Acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said police have been investigating a number of reports in relation to the influx at Woolgoolga's Beachside Reserve.

"Police have investigated a number of reports including a child-approach near the park, intoxication, anti-social behaviour and noise complaints," Inspt O'Reilly said.

"We thank the community for their feedback on the matter.

"If you're up there you will expect to see police there moving people along. It's certainly a focus for the police."

The child-approach turned out to be a misunderstanding.

"Police investigated and it turned out there was nothing in it. A person was questioned but it was more of a misunderstanding.

"It becomes a perception thing. When you've got big groups of people congregating together and people aren't feeling safe then it can become more about a certain perception."

Detective Inspector Peter O’Reilly.

The beachside reserve across the road from the pool is a popular spot for visitors and seasonal fruit pickers.

The shower and toilet blocks are well used and picnic shelters popular for cooking and large gatherings.

In recent times numbers have surged and some locals have complained saying people are overstaying their welcome: leaving rubbish lying around, hanging clothes to dry on fences, drinking near the children's play area and playing loud music late into the night.

Police have been active in the area in recent weeks but people are still reporting issues.

"Some cars have moved on..to the headland and Back Beach...need signs erected there as well," Johnene Hobson posted on the Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches - What's happening Facebook page.

"I swim every weekday morning between 6 and 6.30am and the rubbish is disgusting. It blows over in front of the pool and we as locals, endeavour to pick it up, but then those bins are full too. Send them out to the Arrawarra rest stop," Greg Gillett posted on Tuesday.

RELATED: llegal campers given the shove at popular reserve

This week Coffs Harbour City Council placed eight signs along Beach Street restricting parking between 12.30am and 5am.

Critics of the approach have warned it will simply move the campers elsewhere but Insp O'Reilly says it is important to move the campers away from the residential area.

"The impact is on the community. If people are drinking and swearing and fighting there's an impact because people are witnessing that and it can be intimidating."