Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

Complaints of asbestos being illegally disposed of are being investigated by the council and the EPA.

CONCERNS have been raised with authorities regarding allegations of illegal asbestos handling at a Northern Rivers industrial estate.

The Environment Protection Authority and Ballina Shire Council have confirmed they have been alerted to the conduct, alleged to involve crushing of asbestos in open areas in a Ballina Shire industrial area.

A Ballina Shire Council spokesman said they'd received "complaints about the operation of a business in the industrial estate".

"The complaints have raised issues in relation to asbestos handling," he said.

"The issues raised with council in relation to asbestos have been carefully investigated."

He said the council was taking regular precautionary action at the site of the business, including soil sampling and regular dust monitoring, in response to these complaints.

"Council has not found evidence that asbestos containing material is being crushed at the site," he said.

"Soil and dust sample analysis undertaken in relation to the site has not detected any asbestos."

He said the council had been in contact with the EPA regarding the allegations.

"Council is not aware of the EPA undertaking an investigation into the operations of this business in relation to asbestos handling at present," he said.

An EPA spokesman said they were aware of complaints about "the alleged receipt of asbestos as a business located in the industrial area".

"The EPA has undertaken several inspections of this facility and enquiries into these allegations are ongoing," he said.

"Ballina Shire Council is the local environmental regulator for activities at this premises and has been providing the EPA with updates.

"They have also required ongoing dust monitoring to be undertaken at the premises."

Any members of the public concerned about the handling or disposal of asbestos should contact their local council or the NSW Environment Protection Authority.