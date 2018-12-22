Illegal advice being given out in Coffs Harbour

ALERT: superannuation spruikers promoting illegal use of self-managed super funds are operating in the Coffs Harbour area.

ALERT: superannuation spruikers promoting illegal use of self-managed super funds are operating in the Coffs Harbour area. Ivan-balvan

THE Australian Securities and Investments Commission have come out and warned Coffs Harbour residents that superannuation spruikers promoting illegal use of self-managed super funds are operating in the area.

The spruikers are not licensed to provide financial advice and are targeting local consumers by setting up outside shopping centres or approaching people directly on the street.

The sales pitch invites consumers to:

1. Roll over their super savings into an SMSF

2. Use those savings to pay off debts, buy a car, start a business, or buy property.

3. Do so without paying any upfront fees for the service.

ASIC is advising consumers to think carefully before choosing to set up a SMSF.

Setting up and running a SMSF is a complex and costly process, and consumers could end up losing a significant amount of money if they get it wrong.

A breach of the ATO's superannuation rules may result in the consumer facing hefty fines of up to $16,800.

ASIC is encouraging anyone considering an SMSF to get financial advice from a properly authorised financial adviser.

Only companies holding an Australian financial services licence, or their currently authorised representatives, can give financial advice about superannuation.

Before receiving financial advice, consumers should check ASIC's financial advisers register to find out if the advice provider is currently authorised.

For more information on SMSFs, visit ASIC's MoneySmart website.

If you are in debt or have financial troubles, see a financial counsellor or call the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007.

If you have been a victim of the spruikers and wish to share your story email editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au