Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Sunshine Coast Airport workers were verbally abused my a drunk man.
Two Sunshine Coast Airport workers were verbally abused my a drunk man. Warren Lynam
Crime

'I'll knock him off': Airport workers threatened

Chloe Lyons
by
8th Nov 2018 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER getting drunk and going for a bike ride with his dog, a man subjected two Sunshine Coast Airport workers to a bizarre tirade which left one fearing for is life.

Joel Ryan Archer appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today on two counts of public nuisance for the verbal attacks committed on July 30 and September 18.

The court heard in the first instance, Archer approached a staff member in the airport carpark and told them, "the noise is scaring my dog".

He then pointed to a car and asked if it belong to the person "making the noise" before threatening, "I'll knock him off and put him in the creek".

Two months later, Archer went up to an airfield manager who was completing a fence inspection, threatened him and yelled, "you c---s are killing birds".

The man told police the incident made him fear for his life.

Duty lawyer Andrew Bernville-Clay told the court Archer claimed the airfield manager was "using a grenade launcher to kill birds" which caused a bit of metal to hit him.

Mr Bernville-Clay added Archer was "very drunk" and had "Dutch courage" at the time.

Archer told the court he lived near the airport and would drink on his days off before taking his dog along for a bike ride.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin warned Archer that he risked losing his drivers licence for riding a bike drunk to which he replied, "I didn't know you couldn't drink and ride a bike".

"If you're going to drink, stay at home," Ms Baldwin said.

Archer was fined $700 with no convictions recorded.

abuse crime drunk public nuisance scd court sunshine coast airport threats
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    High-speed rail link on track for NSW: Premier

    premium_icon High-speed rail link on track for NSW: Premier

    News A HIGH-speed bullet train connecting Sydney to ­regional NSW could be a reality within 50 years, as the government extends its massive infrastructure plan.

    • 9th Nov 2018 4:27 AM
    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    premium_icon Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    News Council to stage campaign calling for RMS to revise concept design

    Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    premium_icon Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    News Comparing tunnels to cuttings is complicated says RMS.

    No progress on Joint Organisation request to councils

    premium_icon No progress on Joint Organisation request to councils

    News Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Shire and Clarence Valley want new JO formed

    Local Partners