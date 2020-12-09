‘I’ll f**king kill you’: Neighbour dispute turns ugly

The man had attempted to resist his arrest after unleashing a tirade of death threats toward his neighbour, the court heard.

A COFFS Coast man who unleashed a tirade of expletive-ridden death threats towards a neighbour because he was asked to "keep it quiet" - before attempting to resist arrest - has faced the music.

Luke Cameron appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday before Magistrate Ian Rodgers on charges of intimidation and resist arrest.

The court heard that on October 7 last year, Mr Cameron was intoxicated and "clearly agitated" when the altercation took place between him and a fellow resident in the block of units.

The neighbour had approached Mr Cameron's unit and asked him to be quiet as he was trying to sleep, sparking Mr Cameron's outburst.

"Tattooed c**t you can't tell me what to do," Mr Cameron had said, the court heard.

Mr Cameron then went to the victim's unit and began repeatedly hurling death threats, telling him "I'll f**king kill you."

Police were called and the court heard Mr Cameron had attempted to resist his arrest.

Despite the defence arguing the offences were on the lower end of objective seriousness - labelling Mr Cameron's actions as "drunken ramblings" - Magistrate Rodgers said he believed they were very serious.

The matter was exacerbated by the fact Mr Cameron was serving a custodial sentence in the community at the time for previous domestic violence offences, it was heard.

"Although I can accept he was intoxicated, it caused the victim in this matter extreme fear - a threat to kill somebody can only have that impact," the magistrate said.

The defence told the magistrate that the logistics officer had been suffering from alcohol abuse issues due to a cancer diagnosis, and his inability to work.

The defence further added Mr Cameron is now unable to drink due to new medications and a recent kidney transplant.

They refuted comments contained in Mr Cameron's sentence assessment report that he did not show any insight into his offending, saying he had apologised to the neighbour some days following the altercation.

Magistrate Rodgers convicted Cameron and sentenced him to a 12 month Community Corrections Order, under the conditions that he be supervised by Community Corrections officers, must not commit another offence, and must come back to the court if called upon.

He was also fined $550 for resisting his arrest.