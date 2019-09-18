'I’ll do anything': roadside plea for help

Neville Luck will do anything it takes to find work.

Neville Luck will do anything it takes to find work.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

That's the case for Neville Luck who took to the Pacific Highway in a desperate plea to find work.

The 57-year-old has been unemployed for many years and says he has been pounding the pavement to secure a job; but to no avail.

"I'll do anything - clean toilets, anything."

He says he will stand along the roadsides for as long as it takes.

"I thought I'd give it a go and people might see how keen I am and give me a start.

"It's worth giving it a go rather than sitting on the lounge whinging. I'm not asking for a hand out, I'm asking for a fair go."

On Wednesday morning he was on the intersection of Moonee Street and the Pacific Highway with his sign facing traffic coming from the south.

"I might move somewhere else though as this traffic is probably going through town."

Although he hasn't worked for many years he has experience labouring and cleaning.

"I'm reliable, a good worker, and I take orders well."

One man who stopped to see if he could help was Brian Mahony who passed on the details of a cleaning contractor.

He says unemployment is a huge issue in Coffs Harbour particularly for those over 50 and under 25.

Neville's phone number is 0468 950 192.