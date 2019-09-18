Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neville Luck will do anything it takes to find work.
Neville Luck will do anything it takes to find work.
News

'I’ll do anything': roadside plea for help

Janine Watson
18th Sep 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

That's the case for Neville Luck who took to the Pacific Highway in a desperate plea to find work.

The 57-year-old has been unemployed for many years and says he has been pounding the pavement to secure a job; but to no avail.

"I'll do anything - clean toilets, anything."

He says he will stand along the roadsides for as long as it takes.

"I thought I'd give it a go and people might see how keen I am and give me a start.

"It's worth giving it a go rather than sitting on the lounge whinging. I'm not asking for a hand out, I'm asking for a fair go."

On Wednesday morning he was on the intersection of Moonee Street and the Pacific Highway with his sign facing traffic coming from the south.

"I might move somewhere else though as this traffic is probably going through town."

Although he hasn't worked for many years he has experience labouring and cleaning.

"I'm reliable, a good worker, and I take orders well."

One man who stopped to see if he could help was Brian Mahony who passed on the details of a cleaning contractor.

He says unemployment is a huge issue in Coffs Harbour particularly for those over 50 and under 25.

Neville's phone number is 0468 950 192.

coffs harbour joblessness jobs jobseeker unemployment
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Dry lightning a concern for ‘walking ghosts’ fighting fires

    premium_icon Dry lightning a concern for ‘walking ghosts’ fighting fires

    News Rain has fallen but lightning strikes have ignited new blazes on the western fire front.

    Changes made to NSW’s ‘dangerous’ road rule

    premium_icon Changes made to NSW’s ‘dangerous’ road rule

    News Rule which became subject of local crash investigations scrapped.

    'OH MY GOD': Watch the terrifying moment police stormed uni

    premium_icon 'OH MY GOD': Watch the terrifying moment police stormed uni

    News Students, staff watched as police scanned library with guns pointed

    Parking concerns linger as development takes off

    premium_icon Parking concerns linger as development takes off

    News With more developments being approved parking has been highlighted as a growing...