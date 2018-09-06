Menu
Technology

IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

6th Sep 2018 9:59 AM

DEALS worth close to $8 billion dollars have been struck at Europe's biggest tech show, IFA in Berlin, organisers say.

 The trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances attracted 245,000 visitors this year.

IFA 2018 officials say almost 150,000 trade visitors attended the show with more than 50 per cent of those from overseas.

The event was well timed for the all-important end-of-year business ahead of Black Friday, Singles Day in China, and Christmas.

High order volumes for deals struck during IFA grew yet again, totaling 4.7 billion euros or $A7.9 billion.

About 6000 journalists from 75 countries reported on the huge range of innovations and technology trends on show at IFA.

