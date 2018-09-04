If you can't garage it you shouldn't own it

This Advocate reader says people shouldn't own campervans, horse floats, cars and boats if they intend to leave them parked on the street.

This week's Thumbs Up & Thumbs Down

THUMBS UP: TO one of our wonderful neighbours who saw two persons wheeling two of our bikes away from our shed and had the foresight and tenacity to take photos and phone the police, while we remained in our home and heard nothing. Our gratitude and heartfelt thanks goes to him. Thank you to the police and other neighbours for saving our greatly loved Vello.

Laura and Jeffery McKenzie.

THUMBS UP: TO the council workers who cleaned up the overgrown reserve at the rear of our laneways at North Sapphire Beach and for their continued efforts of maintenance for the mostly older residents. Good work.

Jill DeClercq

THUMBS DOWN: TO the plumber who installed the wrong pump motor in my water tank, left me with no water to my toilets and washing machine and refused to take any responsibility. Not only bad workmanship but extremely bad PR.

Jill DeClercq

THUMBS DOWN: TO people parking their trailers, campervans, caravans and horse floats outside their houses on the public streets. If it doesn't fit in your yard. Don't buy/own it.

Lou Roessler

Reply on Facebook: If it's registered it is not against any law.

Gail Hartmann

Reply on Facebook: They are eyesores and make the streets look messy. Park it in your yard, at a storage yard or don't have one.

Aaron Roessler

Reply on Facebook: Horse floats are gorgeous pieces of machinery.

Shannon McGowan

Reply on Facebook: I agree looks ugly but it's not illegal.

Trish Welsh

THUMBS DOWN: TO the weekly "nothing else to do" dramatic performances at the Lady Belmore end of Kinchela Ave Toormina. Your level of English, subject matter and presentation skills need refining but keep trying, you'll be noticed one day and become a "star".

Lynette F Hyde, Toormina

THUMBS UP: TO all the staff in the paediatric unit at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. I was worried I would be brushed off as an overreacting parent but they took my concerns seriously and investigated and prompt treatment was issued so we should be home soon.

And a special thumbs up to the nurses who have been so lovely, kind and patient with my littlest love.

Jessica McGinty

THUMBS UP: TO the little, "family" community at 15 Lady Belmore Drive. The care and consideration given to my daughter, a single mother, escaping an abusive relationship by the families living there shows that Aussies do care. Thank you.

Anne Pow

THUMBS UP: TO CJ Engineering and Hydraulic for the help Neil and Luke gave to me the other day after blowing a tyre out the front. Two great gentleman.

Karen Gregg

THUMBS UP: TO the Butterfly House. Went there with my daughter and granddaughter through the week. Everyone there were wonderful.

Evelyn Herber

THUMBS UP: TO all the Day Surgery staff at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus. Thank you for the great care and treatment of my mum during her time there she was very grateful.

Melissa Delaney

THUMBS UP: TO the Sawtell Physi Culture Club for presenting an amazing Club Competition. Huge Thumbs Up to the organisers and Teachers, you are all amazing.

Moira Pratt

THUMBS UP: TO Moonee Beach Caravan Park - what a beautiful park with friendly staff and great amenities.

Kerrie Murphy

THUMBS DOWN: TO the owners of the dogs that bark all day and most of the night in Park Beach.

Michelle Young

THUMBS UP: TO the Federal Hotel in Bello. Great food, fantastic bands and good security. Thank you.

Jo Ford

THUMBS DOWN: TO the large amount of people that think they can't see a concert with out taking drugs.

Emmily Payten

THUMBS DOWN: TO two groups of people who do not care for the health of others. Smokers who you see lighting up in the presence of children, and diesel 4WD owners who do not get their vehicles serviced regularly and don't give a toss if their exhaust fumes are gassing the people behind them. Absolutely both my pet hates.

Jan Coyle

THUMBS UP: I WOULD like to give a "Thumbs Up" to Chris of McRae's Landscape for the wonderful job in laying my new turf & general design. Thank you.

Pam Poulton

THUMBS DOWN: TO the thieves who keep taking the lights form the driveway in Pitt St that show us where the driveway is as there are a lot of cars parked on the road.

S&J Smith