HULL KR coach Tony Smith has confirmed Mose Masoe's rugby league career is over and admits he faces a fight to walk again.

Former Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers forward Masoe suffered a spinal injury during a trial match last week and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The 30-year-old has been transferred to a specialist spinal unit at Pinderfields Hospital in Yorkshire and Smith said the giant forward remains positive about making a full recovery.

"This is a career-ending injury," Smith said.

"If Mose is able to walk again that will be a success.

"I don't want to paint a picture that everything is going to be fine and he's going to be back doing things he used to do. It's going to be a long old haul for Mose.

"I'm really proud to know him and to know the manner he's conducted himself under the most extreme pressure.

"He's a big, strong man who was very, very happy prior to the injury and he's showing the same traits now. He's putting everyone else at ease.

"Today he's left intensive care and is being moved to Pinderfields which is the national spinal unit for spinal injuries so he's going to the best place.

"It's only just now that he's got out of intensive care so it shows you the extent of the injury. He'll be better now going to a specialist environment, that's for sure."

Members of Masoe's family were flown in from Australia by the RFL Benevolent Fund and Smith said his condition had been a concern to everyone connected to the club.

"Mose has got two lovely daughters here in this country and a young son in Australia who are suffering at the moment and worrying about their dad," Smith said.

"He's got an unborn child on the way.

"There's different ways to measure success and if you ask his consultant, his consultant wouldn't be able to tell you exactly what he'll get back to.

"I know for a fact he's just looking forward to hugging his children again. When he does that he'll be even happier than the man that he is at the moment."