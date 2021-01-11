Menu
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews.
Crime

Nimbin man accused of kill threat against VIC premier

Adam Daunt
11th Jan 2021 11:54 AM | Updated: 2:56 PM
The Nimbin man accused of sending threatening emails to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has had his case adjourned and will face Lismore court later this year.

Marco Faccio is alleged to have sent threatening emails to a Victorian politician last year, which involved threats to kill.

The Northern Star has confirmed that police will allege Faccio's threats were directed at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Late in 2020, the NSW Police's Fixated Persons Investigation Unit commenced an investigation following reports a member of Victorian parliament had received threatening emails, which were believed to have been sent from NSW.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home at Nimbin on Monday, December 7, 2020

Officers seized a number of electronic devices, a computer, a tablet and a mobile phone for forensic examination.

Faccio is charged with use carriage service to threaten to kill and two counts of use carriage service to menace/ harass/ offend.

Mr Faccio's case will return to Lismore Local Court on March 10 for a brief mention.

This afternoon, Victorian premier Daniels Andrews refused to comment on the legal proceedings after being asked by the media in Melbourne.

"That's a matter that is before courts. It's not my habit to comment on matters before acourts, nor do I comment about that as it's a matter of security," he said. 

 

