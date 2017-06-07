Ideas to spark success at Startup

HAVING trouble getting started?

Startup Coffs Coast is designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs and innovators from around the Coffs Coast.

Finalists of the Telstra Business Centre Coffs Harbour Startup Coffs Coast Pitch Competition will be pitching their innovative business solution on the day in the hope of winning the $33,000 in prize money and support they need to make it happen.

This year's competition will see seven finalists selected to battle it out, with each having only five minutes to convince the judges of their winning business idea. Finalists include Goblin Surf, The Pacific Collective, Formulater, Fibre Network Choices, Afterliife.com, Stitch Films and Keepsake App.

Startup Coffs Coast attendees will discover new businesses in Startup Alley, see the latest in technology and innovation in the Innovation Lab and get ideas and insights from some of the leading Startup's in our region.

Startup Ally showcases some of the Coffs Coast newest business ventures and gives attendees the opportunity to share their feedback with these business owners to help make them the next local success story.

There is also a dynamic line-up of visiting and local speakers.

Startup Coffs Coast June 17 at C.ex Coffs from 9am to 5pm is free to attend. For information or to register go to startupcoffscoast.com