Ideal location for families

SHARING a meal with Mum on Mother's Day is about creating treasured memories and enjoying a shared experience.

There is no better place to take your mum than Beachstone Cafe & Bar.

Located at North Sapphire Beach, among coastal bushland, tucked behind the dunes of picturesque North Sapphire Beach, Beachstone Bar & Cafe offers a unique atmosphere and second-to-none food and service.

The park and outdoor area allows kids to play while parents keep a watchful eye.

Beachstone Bar & Cafe offer a sophisticated yet relaxed breakfast and lunch menu featuring local seasonal food, providing diners with the freshest ingredients possible and reducing food miles.

Created by qualified and well travelled chefs, the menu includes breakfast favourites such as Eggs Benedict with your choice of crispy bacon, hot smoked salmon, smoked ham, mushroom or avocado; Coconut chia pudding breakfast bowl with seasonal poached fruit, toasted nuts and yogurt, $14, or try the Build Your Own Breakfast menu.

For lunch, there are too many options to list, but they include Sticky fried pork burger and fries with apple slaw, kewpie mayo, soy, lime and caramel chilli jam, $23; Grilled haloumi burger with fries, fried mushroom , pesto, rocket and garlic aioli, $20; or Blue cheese burger with fries, red onion jam, Gorgonzola, lettuce and tomato relish, $23. If salads are more Mum's scene, try options such as Hot smoked salmon salad, Satay chicken salad, Harissa lamb salad, or Roast sweet potato salad, from $22.

They also offer a wide selection of cakes and slices baked daily, with gluten free options available.

After your meal, enjoy a leisurely stroll. The lookout is only metres from the restaurant, which provides views to the Split Solitary Islands, and between May and November whales migrating north for breeding and returning home to the south can be easily viewed in the Marine Park from the platform.