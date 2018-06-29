New figures show true impact of state’s ID scanners

New venues have opened in Queensland’s safe night precincts since ID scanning began but there are still concerns from businesses. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

New venues have opened in Queensland’s safe night precincts since ID scanning began but there are still concerns from businesses. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

MORE than 330 people have been banned from Queensland clubs and pubs every month since the State Government's controversial ID scanners were rolled out 12 months ago.

Now one year on from the safety changes that businesses warned would cripple the industry, new data has revealed business is booming with more than 40 new venues opening in Queensland's safe night precincts.

News Queensland can exclusively reveal between July 1, 2017 and June 11 this year, 4055 police banning notices were issued, 1369 extended police banning notices were handed out and 994 bail condition bans were issued.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct secretary Simon Turner said the scanners were increasing the number of recorded incidents.

"In the (Fortitude) Valley alone, close to eight million scans have taken place over the first 12 months and that's an incredible amount of data that we just didn't have any idea (of)," Mr Turner said.

The Caxton Hotel general manager Alex Farquhar with an ID scanning machine. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Last year the State Government ruled the operation of scanners, designed to reduce alcohol-related violence, were required at venues trading past midnight within safe night precincts, including regional areas like Bundaberg, Ipswich, Mackay, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and Rockhampton.

As of June 17, 12.5 million scans had been recorded across 222 premises.

When asked whether he thought the scanners had deterred people from going out, Mr Turner said no.

"There's more licences than ever before in the Valley," Mr Turner said.

However, Port Office Hotel owner Nick Gregorski said the scanners had hindered business, with the city dead between Monday and Thursday.

"I don't know if that's a direct correlation or an unhappy coincidence but the place is dead," he said.

"I don't open Monday and Tuesday because it's too expensive to have security."

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland's Dan Petrie said the current laws did nothing to promote night life in Brisbane.

"While the objective of lockout laws has the notable objective of curbing alcohol-fuelled violence, it is misguided and ultimately affects the businesses within the city fringe," Mr Petrie said.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said an independent evaluation of the strategy was due in October.

"Troublemakers are learning to stay away," she said.