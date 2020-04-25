Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Even the kangaroos joined in the Anzac Day driveway commemoration at Emerald Beach this morning.
Even the kangaroos joined in the Anzac Day driveway commemoration at Emerald Beach this morning. Brigid Veale
News

Iconic scenes as Anzac Day is marked in neighbourhoods

Matt Deans
by
25th Apr 2020 7:30 AM

AS Coffs Coast locals rose to the occasion of the first ever Anzac Day commemorations marked in the front yards of local homes, even the kangaroos stood tall at Emerald Beach. 

Brigid Veale shared this iconic image of the roos pictured on Bluff Rd just after dawn this morning.

In extraordinary times, with the nation locked down in self isolation under the Covid-19 pandemic, the significance of Anzac Day remained. 

Photos
View Gallery

Elsewhere there were solemn dawn vigils for veterans such as local State Emergency Service stalwart Bill Roffey, who streamed the official service from the Australian War Memorial.  

Vietnam veteran and local SES stalwart Bill Roffey marks the Dawn Service at home in a first.
Vietnam veteran and local SES stalwart Bill Roffey marks the Dawn Service at home in a first. Frank Redward

Bill, a Vietnam War veteran, served in B company of the Royal Australian Regiment between 1967 and 1968 and took part in the decisive Battle of Coral-Balmoral for which his unit was awarded the Unit Commendation for Gallantry. 

"Pretty ordinary times in those days. Couple of mates lost, killed in action over there," Bill said. 

"But Anzac Day has always of recent times become very meaningful for me, mainly because you start thinking about your friends and fellows, who perhaps are struggling a bit these days, they are getting on in years the same as we all are." 

"2020 Anzac Day very special, probably a once in a lifetime thing." 

anzac day anzac day at home coffs coast emerald beach lestweforget
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100-year-old Digger ‘Corky’ has never missed Anzac Day

        premium_icon 100-year-old Digger ‘Corky’ has never missed Anzac Day

        People and Places Anzac Day will be different this year, what with a virus and a broken back to contend with, but Henry “Corky” Caldwell is undeterred.

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in NSW

        Share the Anzac Spirit in your neighbourhood

        Share the Anzac Spirit in your neighbourhood

        News Anzac Day window poster in Saturday's Coffs Coast Advocate.

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        News Buglers and trumpeters to honour the Anzacs on Coffs Coast.