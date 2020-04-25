Iconic scenes as Anzac Day is marked in neighbourhoods

Even the kangaroos joined in the Anzac Day driveway commemoration at Emerald Beach this morning.

Even the kangaroos joined in the Anzac Day driveway commemoration at Emerald Beach this morning. Brigid Veale

AS Coffs Coast locals rose to the occasion of the first ever Anzac Day commemorations marked in the front yards of local homes, even the kangaroos stood tall at Emerald Beach.

Brigid Veale shared this iconic image of the roos pictured on Bluff Rd just after dawn this morning.

In extraordinary times, with the nation locked down in self isolation under the Covid-19 pandemic, the significance of Anzac Day remained.

Elsewhere there were solemn dawn vigils for veterans such as local State Emergency Service stalwart Bill Roffey, who streamed the official service from the Australian War Memorial.

Vietnam veteran and local SES stalwart Bill Roffey marks the Dawn Service at home in a first. Frank Redward

Bill, a Vietnam War veteran, served in B company of the Royal Australian Regiment between 1967 and 1968 and took part in the decisive Battle of Coral-Balmoral for which his unit was awarded the Unit Commendation for Gallantry.

"Pretty ordinary times in those days. Couple of mates lost, killed in action over there," Bill said.

"But Anzac Day has always of recent times become very meaningful for me, mainly because you start thinking about your friends and fellows, who perhaps are struggling a bit these days, they are getting on in years the same as we all are."

"2020 Anzac Day very special, probably a once in a lifetime thing."