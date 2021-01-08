Iconic rocker set to revive Sawtell’s live music scene

Tim Freedman will perform at Sawtell RSL in what will be the first major concert to take place at the venue since March 2020.

For the first time in almost a year, Sawtell RSL will be dipping its toe into the live music scene again.

The venue is presenting its first major concert since March last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Iconic singer/songwriter Tim Freedman, best known as the founding member, main songwriter and voice of The Whitlams, will be doing a solo show.

North Coast promoter John Logan, the man behind the initiative, said he hoped the community would show their support for live music again.

Mr Logan said the singer wanted to do shows reminiscent of the January north coast tours that saw several popular Aussie bands play in Sawtell in previous decades.

"Although I have done The Whitlams shows in the past, I only actually met Tim late last year on the Great Southern Night shows," Mr Logan said.

Tim Freedman, Jak Housden, Warwick Hornby, Terepai Richmond of The Whitlams, whose iconic hits include No Aphrodisiac. Picture: Scott Gelston

"He asked me to do some coastal shows in January - just like the old days of January north coast tours that have seen hundreds of bands like INXS, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, the Angels and others play Sawtell.

"We approached Sawtell RSL who agreed it was time and came on board with a date."

Tim Freedman is performing the show as part of his solo tour, before a new album and tour with the full band later on in the year.

Local songstress Kada Miller will be the supporting act.

Mr Logan said Tim promises it will be a night of wit and wisdom for which he is famous, performing his own material as well as Whitlams' favourites.

"It will be run as a COVID-safe event and all guidelines will be observed," he said.

"My hope is that people embrace the opportunity and get out and support live music again."

Tim Freedom will perform at Sawtell RSL on Saturday, January 6.