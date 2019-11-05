Iconic prop Jen took from Friends set

FRIENDS still continues to be our favourite show of all time - so we can only imagine how emotional it must have been for the cast when the show wrapped after a decade-long run.

But while the gang may have poignantly dropped off their keys to Monica and Chandler's apartment in the final scene of the last episode, in real life Jennifer Aniston took her own super-sweet souvenir, reports The Sun.

The gang at Central Perk cafe.

Appearing on the most recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, the star revealed she took the enormous neon coffee cup light from Central Perk with her on her last day.

Norton asked: "You took a bit of Friends when you left at the end, didn't you?"

In response, Aniston joked: "I took all five of them.

"I took the neon coffee mug from the coffee house. It's in my office now."

The neon sign is hanging in Aniston’s house.

As avid Friends will already know, the artwork decorating the walls of Central Perk often changed from episode to episode - but the neon light was one of the only things that remained in the same place.

Aniston continued: "It's from Central Perk, where you walk in on the right.

"They did ask me (if I wanted it) though, that would have been a hell of a thing to take off set!"

Last week, the actress sent fans into meltdown when she revealed the former castmates were working on "something" together but ruled out a reunion.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission