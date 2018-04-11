Iconic jetty set to undergo 'big facelift'

The jetty is set to undergo major refurbishments from next week.

THE historic jetty is set to undergo major repairs and refurbishments beginning from next week.

The works, which will begin on April 17, are expected to take six months to complete but it is expected they will be finished by the summer holidays.

Mick Raby, Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure, said the jetty will receive some much-needed TLC as it suffers from the daily effects of sun, sea and surf.

"We undertake regular maintenance of the structure, but this time we're replacing major girders and piles, as well as parts of the main deck, so it's going to be a pretty big facelift.”

The works will include the replacement of girders and 40 piles and restoration of sections of the timber deck.

The jetty will remain open during the repairs with access via a boardwalk attached to the side of the structure.

There will be some restrictions on swimming at the work site.