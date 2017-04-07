Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

THE beach-side surrounds of the Novotel Pacific Bay Resort might soon be changing as 11ha across nine parcels of land are up for sale.

Primed for residential development, there is the potential for the Pacific Bay Eastern Lands to be subdivided, a retirement development to be built or the expansion of the current Pacific Bay Resort.

On top of that, a development application for 60 apartments has been approved for one of the land parcels nearest the resort.

The sale is open to submissions of expressions of interest, which are scheduled to close on April 20 but First National managing director Barry Booth said it was likely to be extended.

The sale includes five strata units, the central resort facilities and use of the resort facilities including the nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, pools and tropical gardens.

With the population of Coffs Harbour expected to hit more than 94,000 by 2036, the sale of land on the north side is primed to focus on growth.

Subject to approval from Coffs Harbour City Council, there is potential for subdivision and townhouse development on the site.

PLAN: Pacific Bay Eastern Lands subdivision. CI Australia

Nearest to the resort, the 1.157ha Lot 7 already has development consent for 60 apartments over two buildings that are seven and eight storeys.

Based on the projected growth in Coffs Harbour's aging population, JBA urban development services deemed the site suitable for a senior housing.

The largest increase in people people between 2011 and 2026 in Coffs Harbour was forecast to be between the ages of 70-74.

Age structure forecasts indicate a 49.6% increase in population of retirement age.

Agents also promoted the Coffs Harbour City Council plans to support tourism growth, including the Coast Tourism Strategic Plan 2020 and City Centre Master Plan 2031.

For more information on the sale, phone First National Real Estate's Barry Booth on 0417695899, CI's Mike Stoke on 0418251579 or Rebecca Roberts on 0478087144.