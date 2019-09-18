Ice junkie's ultra-violent past catches up in Gympie court

A GYMPIE region ice junkie with a lengthy history of extreme criminal violence, including throwing an associate from a fifth floor Brisbane unit, was jailed again in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

His recent Gympie offences occurred only three and four months after his release on Supreme Court parole from a four year sentence for offences including grievous bodily harm, extortion and deprivaiton of liberty.

Timothy John St John, 33, of Fisherman's Pocket was sentenced to two years jail for stealing and wrecking the car of a struggling Monkland mum with three autistic children.

The court was told the compensation bill of $16,803 included damage to wheeled devices the woman needed for her children's mobility.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he did not normally order compensation for people in jail, because they could not pay it.

But he told St John paying the money would be one of his first tasks on being released from prison.

And there was no knowing when that might be.

Sentencing St John to two years jail, Mr Callaghan said there was no guarantee on parole, but St John would be eligible to apply after eight months, on May 16 next year.

If he wanted to prove himself eligible after that time, he would do well to make arrangements for "serious rehabilitation” from amphetamine addiction.

But St John's sentence does not include the punishment he will receive for breaching Supreme Court parole from an earlier sentence imposed for a string of violent and other offences, including causing grievous bodily harm, extortion and deprivation of liberty.

St John pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a drug in River Road, Gympie on July 28, unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Monkland between August 11 and 14, and driving with THC in his saliva, when he crashed it off Tin Can Bay Road, Victory Heights on August 13. The unlawful use offence had serious consequences for the owner of the vehicle, Mr Callagan said.