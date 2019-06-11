Ice is easily bought on Coffs Coast streets

Ice and meth possession charges have spiked in the Coffs Clarence Command. Have you seen evidence to suggest its easier now to obtain the drug on the streets of the Coffs Coast than ever before?

AMPHETAMINE possession throughout Coffs-Clarence is on the rise, with a huge increase in reported incidents, a new report reveals.

In the past two years, Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data showed incidents of possession or use of amphetamines in the region had shot up 46.7 per cent.

And more than 20 per cent in the past five years.

The statistics mirror recent findings by BOCSAR for the NSW Government's Special Commission of Inquiry into the drug ice, that in the last 10 years there has been a 930 per cent increase in possession incidents in the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region.

There were 66 cases of amphetamine possession from April last year to March, compared to 45 cases the year prior.

Reported incidents of trespassing have also grown exponentially with 125 cases between April last year and March, and 82 cases in 2017.

In the Coffs Harbour-Grafton area theft is on the rise, with stealing offences from motor vehicles up nearly 30 per cent in two years and reported theft from retail stores has skyrocketed, up 62.7 per cent.

However, the region has bucked one trend seen throughout the state.

The region did not contribute to the 40 per cent rise in murders and 6 per cent rise in domestic violence offences, with a stable rate of offences maintained in the past five years.

But the number of offences, could be related to a lack of reporting.

BOCSAR executive director Don Weatherburn said the jump in numbers around the state is more likely a case of increased reporting, rather than increased domestic violence.

"Domestic assaults occasioning grievous bodily harm are much more reliably reported than less serious forms of assault,” Dr Weatherburn said.