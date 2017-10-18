24°
Ice, cannabis and weapon seized in home search

A WOMAN will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court next month after a morning search of a Bellingen St home.

At about 10.15am today, Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command detectives with the assistance of general duties officers and the State Protection Group dog squad searched the house and allegedly seized cannabis, crystal methylamphetamine or ice, and a stun gun.

The 35 year-old occupant was present during the search.

She has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug as well as a charge of posessing a prohibited weapon.

