Ice-addicted mum stabbed woman in her own home

A Tweed woman has been sentenced after stabbing another woman in her own home. Photo is illustrative only. This is not the knife used in the attack. Photo: FILE

COURT documents have revealed the terrifying moment a woman's CCTV went blank while she cowered in her bedroom as two hoodied figures bashed on her front door.

It was only moments later, when pounding started on her bedroom door, did she realise they had entered her home.

The facts were part of the case against an ice-addicted Pottsville woman who pleaded guilty to a terrifying attack after stabbing a woman in her own home.

Sheridan Dianne Stewart, 28, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to three charges including reckless wounding in company, entering building with intent and larceny.

Stewart and an unidentified man arrived by car at acquaintance Natalie Waitai's home in Bray Park about 5.15pm on April 20, 2019.

Feeling uneasy about the car parking on her front grass, Ms Waitai hid her wallet in a washing basket in the lounge room and locked herself in her downstairs bedroom.

Via her CCTV, Ms Waitai watched Stewart and the man ‒ both wearing hoodies ‒ as they walked towards her front door.

The pair called for Ms Waitai to open the door and banged on the door before the CCTV went blank.

Ms Waitai armed herself with a golf club as Stewart and the man entered her bedroom.

Stewart picked up a knife on the bedroom chest and stabbed Ms Waitai twice in the right thigh.

The man hit Ms Waitai twice on the head with the torch he was carrying, causing lacerations.

The attack lasted five minutes and left Ms Waitai with 4cm and 3cm lacerations, deep enough to expose her skull and needing stitches, and 1.5cm and 2cm wounds on her leg that also needed stitches.

When Stewart left the house, she took with her a JBL speaker and the knife used in the attack, together worth about $200.

Stewart's defence lawyer said the mother-of-two was addicted to methamphetamine and had been to rehab, undertaken courses and was supported by her mother in court.

Stewart's offences breached two good behaviour bonds for previous unrelated offences.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted Stewart and sentenced her to an aggregate 16-month intensive corrections order and 100 hours of community service.