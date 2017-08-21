Ibrahim's former bodyguard unaware he was wanted over Coffs extortion

JOHN Ibrahim's former bodyguard, Neil Cummins, has told The Daily Telegraph he was unaware he was a fugitive over his alleged involvement in an extortion in Coffs Harbour in 2014.

NSW Police Force today launched Operation Roam 2017, a joint operation with Crime Stoppers that aims to track down wanted people across the country.

Mr Cummins was listed as one of 20 of the wanted people.

It is alleged the 42-year-old travelled from Sydney to Coffs Harbour in 2014 in the company of another person where he was then involved in the extortion.

However, The Daily Telegraph reveals Mr Cummins was unaware he was 'on the run', as NSW Police failed to contact him due to incorrect contact details.

"If it was something major, I just don't understand why they wouldn't come and see me,” Mr Cummins told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's not hard to find someone these days with social media.”