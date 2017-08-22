Ibrahim's bodyguard turns himself in over Coffs extortion

Neil Cummins is one of eight 'wanted' people found so far.

Ibrahim's bodyguard unaware he was wanted in Coffs Harbour

JOHN Ibrahim's former bodyguard Neil Cummins has turned himself in and has been arrested in relation to an alleged extortion which took place in Coffs Harbour in 2014.

Just before 12pm today, August 22, the 42-year-old turned himself in at Burwood Police Station.

He was charged with a warrant in relation to the alleged extortion.

He appeared in Burwood Local Court today and was granted bail.

Mr Cummins was listed as a wanted person as part of Operation Roam 2017, a joint operation with NSW Police Force and Crime Stoppers that aims to track down fugitives across the country.

Prior to his arrest Mr Cummins told The Daily Telegraph he was unaware he was 'on the run' with NSW Police confirming they failed to contact him directly due to incorrect contact details.

"If it was something major, I just don't understand why they wouldn't come and see me," Mr Cummins told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's not hard to find someone these days with social media."

Another wanted male, aged 41, was also arrested today after turning himself in at Dareton Police Station.

He was charged in relation to alleged indecent assault offences and appeared at Broken Hill Local Court today.

Operational Communications & Information Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kyle Stewart, said the arrest represents the national joint effort between Crime Stoppers, police and the wider community.

"This arrest and the operation as a whole, demonstrates how we are all working together - with the support of the wider community - to achieve a common goal of capturing wanted people across the country," Assistant Commissioner Stewart said.

"Social media has shown to be a very powerful communication tool, allowing us to share pictures and information with hundreds of thousands of people in the community."

So far eight people have been arrested as part of Operation Roam.

Ten wanted people remain outstanding.