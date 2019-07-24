Menu
Semi Ngata, AKA, Tongan Sam outside Downing centre court.
Crime

Ibrahim’s ex bodyguard Tongan Sam arrested over gun

by Mark Morri
24th Jul 2019 4:27 PM
THE former bodyguard to John Ibrahim, Tongan Sam has been arrested this morning for illegal possession of a firearm.

Detectives arrested the 61-year-old, whose real name is Semi Ngata, early this morning at an address in Merrylands. He has not been charged.

Semi
He was taken to Granville Police Station where he is assisting with inquires.

Investigations are continuing.

His arrest follows a six-month investigation after police allegedly seized a "Bayard'' pistol found in the glove box of a car pulled over by Strike Force Raptor in January this year.

The 26-year-old driver of a Nissan Patrol was stopped in Hamilton Road South Wentworthville on January 16.

Police swooped on a Merrylands home this morning.
Officers discovered his licence was expired and during a search of the vehicle, police located a 'Bayard' pistol in the glove box.

The man was arrested and charged at the time.

He is next due to reappear at Fairfield Local Court on Monday, 23 September 2019.

The seized gun.
