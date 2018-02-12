Menu
Son of Ibrahim's bodyguard gunned down in Coffs Harbour

SHOOTING VICTIM: Nemilote 'Nim' Ngata (right) with John Ibrahim. Ngata was shot in Coffs Harbour on February 10, 2018.
Keagan Elder
by

THE son of organised crime figure John Ibrahim's bodyguard is recovering in hospital after being gunned down in Coffs Harbour.

Nemilote Ngata was blasted by a shotgun three months after his father, Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata, was shot in the back.

Friends of Ngata told the Daily Telegraph he was crippled by drug addiction.

He moved to Sandy Beach from Sydney to get clean.

The ex-Nomads bikie, better known as 'Nim', was on bail pending an appeal for affray, assault and traffic charges when he was shot at Ridge St, Coffs last Saturday.

Ngata, 30, was hit in the hand and shoulder by a shotgun blast.

 

Nemilote 'Nim' Ngata, the son of John Ibrahim's bodyguard was shot on Ridge St, Coffs Harbour on Saturday, February 10, 2018.
He was taken by car to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and dropped at the emergency department.

Police investigations continue.

Ngata was reported to have been on police radar since his late teens.

He had consistently refused to be interviewed by police.

Ngata's father travelled up to be by the side of his hospital bed. He was seen outside hospital smoking a cigarette and wearing a singlet with Ibrahim's face - it was the first time he had been spotted in public since he was shot outside Ibrahim's mother's house in Merrylands.

Last March, police found Ngata slumped behind the wheel of a 4WD in a lane off the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga.

He had a cocktail of ice, MDMA and diazepam coursing through his body.

After a traffic offender program, he apparently told a supervisor: "I can't believe how quickly a split-second bad choice can change everyone's life, I have learnt my lesson."

bikie coffs coast crime coffs harbour john ibrahim nemilote ngata nomads semi ngata shooting shotgun

Coffs Coast Advocate
