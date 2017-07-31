25°
Better public safety measures needed on the breakwall

31st Jul 2017 5:30 AM
The moment large waves crashed over Coffs Harbour's South Wall injuring people. After a large swell warning was issued the gate locking the wall was reopened to the public.
The moment large waves crashed over Coffs Harbour's South Wall injuring people. After a large swell warning was issued the gate locking the wall was reopened to the public.

I WRITE in relation to the fact that at least 10 people were treated for injuries, some serious, as a result of a freak wave that crashed over the South Wall.

The danger of this breakwall needs to be addressed and brought to the attention of the public.

Public access has been created and is encouraged for tourism.

At 1.20pm on Sunday, July 23 my 13-year-old daughter and I along with 10 others, were hit by one freak wave.

I could not find my daughter.

She, along with another young boy, had been washed about five-metres down and about 1.5metres over the edge of the rocks nearly into the harbour below.

The lady beside me had head injuries, broken teeth and fractured arm.

MOTHER AND SON SWEPT OFF SOUTH WALL

All victims were families, young children, elderly, local or tourists enjoying a beautiful day on a dry public path, not risk taking rock fishermen, or thrill seekers wanting to view a crazy surf. And there was definitely 'No warning.'

Cathy Cook

 

What is the timeline on the road repairs?

AS RESIDENTS of Emerald Beach, we are furious with the length of time that Coffs Harbour City Council is taking to complete the upgrade to Fiddaman Rd, Emerald Beach.

The local Emerald Beach Fair, usually held in mid May, was postponed until 2018 as the projected end date for the roadworks was the weekend before the fair.

Now here it is, the end of July and there is still no end in sight to these roadworks.

How can a project run more than two months over time and the council just expect the residents to 'suck it up'.

What about the damage to our vehicles & homes from the dust, rocks and potholes that plague the length of Fiddaman Rd?

Hurry up and finish the road please.

Leanne Mobbs

 

Tidal barrier proposal to stop siltation

I HAVE visited Coffs Harbour many times and hope to retire there.

I am writing to express my concern for the creek and the siltation it suffers from and would like to suggest a way of resolving this with minimal cost.

Sand is agitated by ocean waves into suspension and carried into the estuary by the incoming tide.

It's return is less because wave strength is much less from within the estuary.

So we have more sand coming in than returning.

I suggest building a half tide height barrier (600mm) to the incoming tide.

This would cause the incoming tide to hesitate and deepen, creating a still or slow moving zone that would allow the heavier sand particles to sink to the bottom and remain there.

Soon the then clear water above would overflow the barrier and refill the estuary each high tide.

I suggest a barrier of one metre long pipes laid in line with the water flow put across the narrow part of the estuary.

They be fitted with flap valves on the downstream side and held together by a concrete footpath on the top.

On the tidal outflow the barrier flaps would hinge completely open and change the still or slow moving base water to one of actively scouring the deposited sand and carry it out to the ocean.

In effect the barrier would be a one way valve - trapping the inflow of sand and then flushing it out on the ebb tide. 　

The restriction to half tide height would still allow migration of fish both up and down stream as well as allow a period for boats to navigate up and down.

It is a problem that waves mostly wash inward but an estuary does have a small height advantage over the sea and a variable extra flow of fresh water. 　

I feel if sand is prevented from entering an estuary then these two above factors would eventually flush excess sand and silt out to sea and thus provide a deeper and more enjoyable waterway

Tim Kent

 

Own a dog than you must clean up after it

JUST before I begin, let me assure you that I'm a true blue, life-long lover of dogs.

I`m the dork who talks to dogs, talks about dogs, trawls the internet for all things dog. I`m so boringly addicted to dogs, it`s crazy. This letter is not critical of dogs per se.

For the most part, we dog addicts are responsible, and respectful to those in our neighbourhoods who are not so lovingly inclined to canine adoration.

There are, however, those who have a dog, or dogs, who are not.

In my beautiful, peaceful neighbourhood, there are many houses with dogs, which is all good.

What is not good are the prevalent piles of poop, deposited at random, by some of these dogs, piles which are left where they dropped for the Poop Fairy to clean up.

(The Poop Fairy is obviously otherwise engaged, as the poop piles remain insitu...)

The Coffs Harbour City Council website states :

"Dog waste must be picked up in public areas. Animal faeces poses a potential threat to the community, as well as an environmental hazard. Failure to pick up after your pet can also attract an on-the-spot fine of $275."

I have observed that some neighbourhood dogs are let out into the street, mornings and afternoons, presumably to poop in the streets, which saves the owners having to clean up their yards, I suppose.

I have also observed dogs walking off-leash with their owners, and stopping to poop on whatever lawn they happen to be on when the urge strikes, the offending pile left as a not-so-cheery calling card.

For these people, I draw attention to another item on CHCC website :

"Dogs in public places are generally required to be on a leash... Owners who fail to keep their dogs leashed in public places ( leash-free areas excepted) ...can attract on-the-spot fines up to $880."

Last but not least, there are those who walk their dogs on-leash, and who wait while their dog poops, and then they and their dog walk on, leaving the poop pile behind.

Walking a dog is a time to meander, chat to neighbours and dogs, look at the sky and the birds and the trees, or it could be.

My dog has an unfortunate liking for eating the odd other-dog poop, which is a revolting habit, but there`s no accounting for taste, I guess.

This habit of his requires my continuous scrutiny of the ground in an effort to prevent the ingestion of said delicacy, and hence it makes for a less than relaxing walk.

Long story short, I`m sick and tired of seeing pile after pile of dog faeces around the streets where I live.

It`s unsightly, unhealthy and unnecessary.

It`s totally disrespectful and irresponsible of the owners of the offending dogs to allow this to occur.

The dogs are innocent in this. They need to go? They go! Wherever.

You offending dog owners are another story. How about taking some pride in your neighbourhood, showing some respect to others who live here, and being responsible dog owners?

I know I`m not the only one sick and tired of this. Enough already.

Jennifer Anne Simpson

 

Call for bus drivers to slow down

THIS is a plea to school bus operators in the Bradford Drive area of Bonville and beyond.

One day, one of your buses will be involved in a serious accident if you don't get your drivers to slow down.

The speed limit here is 50kmh, yet your buses are often doing 20kmh over that limit.

I followed one doing 80kmh that has prompted this letter.

It might not seem like a big deal, and while no-one gets hurt, I don't suppose it is.

But one day, someone will be hurt, or even killed by your reckless drivers.

We have already had a woman pushing a pram knocked over by a driver. It can happen. Think about it before it's too late.

Joseph Seeto

 

Foreshores awash with unanswered questions

WHILE the Mayor continues the claim the Jetty4Shores plan is "inline with community consultation" the actual feelings of the community are being clearly expressed (online) in response to the weekend's inundation from a medium high tide.

The General Manager also continues to imply that because Council adopted the 2013 concept plan, it is some how sacrosanct. In 2013 it was just that...a concept, which was yet to undergo scrutiny from expert consultants or relevant approvals.

When the original concept was endorsed the council also resolved to continue the consultation process which only then could be properly informed by the various findings and recommendations of experts generated through the approval process.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of many, this did not happen.

The eleventh hour backflip of the council to return to the original concept, two months into construction without consultation, flies in the face of what council resolved, and severely compromises the integrity and consistency of this important process.

Despite having information restricted and obstructed, I am aware of at least four separate documents, which stress the importance of protecting and retaining maximum natural vegetation.

This flawed process has now resulted in unnecessary loss and damage to this vegetation.

Many questions remain, including: How and why this was allowed to happen?

Who is ultimately responsible? What should the consequences be?

This is public land and public money, and will also have significant ongoing costs to ratepayers. I think the community has a right to know.

Lindy Davis

