Coffs Harbour City Councillors decided to allow a 25 metre mobile phone tower to be placed at Advocate Park on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors decided to allow a 25 metre mobile phone tower to be placed at Advocate Park on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour.

A mobile phone tower will be built in the middle of Advocate Park despite councillor concerns it is too close to a school.

A decision on the development application had been postponed in October pending further consultation with neighbouring institutions such as the Coffs Harbour Education Campus and St John Paul College.

However, after a second round of consultation it appeared there was little opposition to the plan which involves the construction of a 25 metre high Optus tower in the middle of sporting fields adjacent to Hogbin Drive.

Cr George Cecato moved to accept the DA and said while he had reservations about towers in the past, staff had re-engaged with the community and it was agreed the new tower would improve communications in the area.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor George Cecato. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Then Mr Cecato, with his tongue placed firmly in his cheek, issued an impassioned plea to his fellow councillors to “think of those young lives not able to use the phone”.

“Just think of the tragedy,” Mr Cecato said.

“I would not contemplate sacrificing those young lives and not giving them the communication they deserve.”

The opening statement prompted a chuckle from Mayor Denise Knight who remarked there was “a lot of levity this evening” before Councillor Paul Amos and Tegan Swan outlined the reasons for their opposition to the plan.

Mr Amos couldn’t see how the proponent was unable to find a suitable site on the CHEC land, which was the main beneficiary of the new tower.

The site of the proposed mobile phone tower. The saplings will be removed for the construction of the 12m x 10m compound at the base of the tower.

Cr Swan said she had “gone backwards and forwards” on a decision, but felt Council should be striving for a better outcome, one that would not involve the tower being constructed so close to the school.

Concerns about the tower’s proximity to the school were unwarranted according to Axion Pty Ltd’s site acquisition manager Emma Browning who said the facility “will not pose a safety risk”.

Ms Browning also responded to suggestions there were mandatory setbacks for such technology, saying the code simply required the telecommunications companies to “balance” community sensitivity with other factors such as coverage objectives.

The site of a proposed mobile phone tower at Advocate Park on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour.

“The code does not require we must have a mandatory setback, if it did it would impossible for mobile carriers to service any city in Australia,” she said.

It was also revealed that rental revenue paid by the proponent would be split between Council and the sporting organisation that leases the grounds from Council.

The club will have to provide access to the facility and maintain the surrounding area.

The DA was approved by a vote of 4 – 3 with Cr Michael Adendorff, Denise Knight, George Cecato, Keith Rhodes voting for the motion and Cr Sally Townley, Paul Amos and Tegan Swan voting against. Cr John Arkan was absent.