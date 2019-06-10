I was just relaxing when a few friends dropped by ...

STUNNING SCENE: A glimpse of life on the Coffs Coast was captured in this fabulous photo.

A MEMORABLE moment captured by local photographer Daniel Jhureea shows the joy of living on the Coffs Coast and the unexpected situations you can find yourself in.

His image of a relaxed surfer and her lucky encounter with a couple of dolphins off the northern beaches was submitted in our call out for readers' images.

With a range of stunning scenery choices across the Coffs Coast, we like to see how our readers capture the beauty of the coastline we live in.

From iconic sunrises at the jetty, freshwater swimming holes in the hinterland and secret waterfalls close to town, readers have captured amazing scenes.

