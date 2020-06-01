‘I was being spiteful’: Del Busso tells all

NRL star Josh Reynolds' ex-girlfriend Arabella Del Busso - who is alleged to have faked several pregnancies - has broken her silence on 60 Minutes with shock revelations about her deceptions.

Del Busso was accused by Reynolds of faking three pregnancies and conning him out of thousands of dollars.

Some of her former boyfriends have also come forward to accuse her of faking cancer and funerals in a bid to get money from them.

Del Busso previously denied Reynolds' claims, but in the tense interview - which she is understood to have been paid a five-figure sum for - she admitted to showing him a fake scan to be "spiteful".

Arabella Del Busso admitted the scan she sent to Reynolds of her third pregnancy was fake when pushed by 60 Minutes journalist Tom Steinfort.



When asked by journalist Tom Steinfort whether she lied about the pregnancies, she replied "I'm denying those claims".

Steinfort pushed Del Busso, asking "is that a no?" to which she replied, "I didn't say that".

Reynolds had been accused of assaulting Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, but the charges were dropped late February.

His legal team told a Sydney court Del Busso had a history of deception and false aliases, allegedly used to exploit several former partners.

Arabella Del Busso on 60 Minutes.

A video showing Reynolds yelling at Del Busso was shown during the segment, but he denied pushing her against a wall as she claimed.

"That was me at my absolute worst," he said.

One month after Del Busso and Reynolds had a one-night stand after meeting on Instagram, she sent the footballer a message saying, "we have a problem", before revealing she was pregnant with twins.

Reynolds told 60 Minutes after the shock, his "instinct" kicked in and he wanted to make it work, finding happiness in buying baby clothes and prams.

Josh Reynolds said he was looking forward to being a father.

But soon red flags started to reveal themselves when Del Busso stalled on showing him scans and refused to allow him to come to medical appointments.

"The things that really hurt me and got to me was every time there was a scan, there was always an excuse," he said.

She claimed to be pregnant another two times and gave Reynolds a scan of her third pregnancy which his friends said looked suspicious.

When shown the scan by Steinfort she admitted the scan was fake and said she did it to be "spiteful".

Josh Reynolds was videoed yelling at Del Busso, but denied assaulting her.

Del Busso told Steinfort she terminated the third pregnancy, but due to the timing she would have been more than six months' pregnant.

After Reynolds and Del Busso's relationship drama went public due to the assault allegations, several of her former partners came forward with claims she had faked cancer, a brain tumour and took their money for fake funerals.

When asked if all the men were liars, Del Busso replied she didn't "understand why" they would make those claims and said she never told them about medical issues or funerals.

Originally published as 'I was being spiteful': Del Busso tells all