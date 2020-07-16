Menu
A white ute pulled over by police after a high speed chase in Leanyer
Crime

‘I want my mum’ begged teen after pursuit arrest

by KIERAN BANKS
16th Jul 2020 7:29 AM
AN ALLEGED drug driver teen called out for his mum as he was being arrested after police brought to an end a high speed pursuit in Darwin's northern suburbs.

Residents along Ridgehaven Circuit in Leanyer were woken by the pursuit and police chasing the teen at around 1.30am.

About 10 minutes earlier officers attempted to pull over a Toyota Hilux on Samson Crt in Malak which was being driven with its headlights off.

"A short pursuit commenced and ended in Leanyer," an NT Police spokesman said.

Witnesses said it appeared officers stopped the car in Longwood Ave and apprehended the youth after he ran through Parkside Park and tried to run through a laneway to Ridgehaven Circuit.

A witness told the NT News the youth was yelling out for his mum.

"He was yelling 'muuuummmmm and 'I want to see my mum," they said.

A section of the street was taped off moments after the arrest.

The 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with driver vehicle without lamps alight, driver with prohibited drug in blood, driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner pursuit and fail to obey direction of police officer.

 

