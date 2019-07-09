Menu
QLD_GCB_NEWS_ILIKERAMEN_JULY2_ROBB
Offbeat

‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

by Amanda Robbemond
9th Jul 2019 6:11 AM
A split second decision has seen two women inked for life in exchange for free bowls of ramen.

Plant-based restaurant I Like Ramen co-owner Bobby Douglas said a flash Facebook competition offering free ramen for an entire year to the first three people who tattooed their logo somewhere visible on their body was over before he knew it.

VEGAN JAPANESE RESTAURANT OPENS ON COAST

Freshly inked for those free bowls of ramen. Pic Tim Marsden
The competition was supposed to run for two weeks, but didn't make it past the 12th hour after diehard noodle fan Jo Thomas, her friend Kelly Thomas and a third woman from Brisbane claimed the prize.

Ms Thomas said she used to visit the Gold Coast store with Ms Thomsen all the time.

"She tagged me in the post," Ms Thomas said.

Pictured (from left) Kelly Thomsen, Bobby Douglas, Dominic Benjamin and Jo Thomas. Pic Tim Marsden
"It was a split second decision. But I would have done it even for one bowl of free ramen."

She said she and Ms Thomsen had wanted matching tattoos for a while, and this was the perfect opportunity.

Mr Douglas said he had been taken aback by how quickly the competition was over, adding it had been originally conceived as a bit of a joke, thinking few would actually do it.

"Stayed tuned for the next outrageous idea," he said.

I Like Ramen was originally based in Nobby Beach before moving to the LC in Miami, which closed earlier this year.

They currently have a Brisbane store and a Gold Coast store will soon return to the city.

The winners of the competition receive a free bowl of ramen each week for the next year.

