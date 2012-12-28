Menu
'I started crying': $200k Lotto win for Toowoomba farmer

19th Jun 2019 8:35 AM
A TOOWOOMBA farmer says after years of drought and financial stress the pressure is finally off thanks to her unexpected $200,000 Lucky Lotteries windfall. 

The woman won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot, drawn on Monday. 

Sharing her excitement this morning, the woman revealed she'd just discovered the news. 

"I have never won anything in my life, woo hoo," she said. 

"I saw an email notifying me that I had a win and then I checked my ticket online. 

"I started crying when I saw I had won $200,000. It's really taking a bit to sink in. 

"It's a bit of a shock but it's also just so fantastic to win." 

The winner revealed the prize had come at the perfect time, after years of doing it tough. 

"We've been through such a horrible drought and this really takes the pressure off," she said. 

"I've got a few things that I'd really love to do out here on the farm.

"And I'd like to share the prize with my family as well and put the rest away." 

The Toowoomba farmer's Lucky Lotteries win comes just days after a Toowoomba grandfather won $200,000 in Friday's Lucky Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw. 

The happy woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry at newsXpress at Westridge Shopping Centre.

farmers jackpot lotto win
Toowoomba Chronicle

