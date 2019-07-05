I met the astronauts half-a-century ago

FILE - In this July 20, 1969 file photo provided by NASA shows astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. posing for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface. The trio was launched to the moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969. They departed the moon July 21, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA, Neil Armstrong, File)

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I WRITE regarding the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing and the milestone date of the first man to walk on the moon.

Six weeks after the astronauts returned to earth, they visited Australia and we were in a very unique position, when we met all three astronauts and we were able to obtain all three signatures of the astronauts.

As the newspaper clipping reads: "When Wyoming residents Mr and Mrs Leonard Williams and their children attended a family reunion at the Wentworth Hotel Sydney, they did not expect to meet the American astronauts.

They went to meet Glen Smith, assistant manager of New Horizon Holidays and Tours from Vancouver who came to Australia as a guest of BOAX on its inaugural flight last Tuesday week.

He extended his tour until the following Saturday to meet relatives he had not seen since leaving Australia.

His visit coincided with the arrival of the three astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrid.

When the Williams family came down in the lift from lunch they bumped into the astronauts, who came over and spoke to the two boys, Gary, 8, and Trevor, 6.”

It was a conversation the two little boys will never forget and the signature of the three "Moon Men” on the boy's book "The Astronauts” - the story of man's conquest of space - is a souvenir they will always treasure.

Len Williams

TRAPPED: Manus Island detainess are doing their time tough. Contributed

Unfair detention sets out to dehumanise

AUSTRALIANS pride ourselves on being people who stand for "a fair go”.

Even our national anthem contains words to this effect.

Yet our federal policy of calling people who seek asylum "illegals” or "aliens” and holding them indefinitely in detention and treating them as criminals totally defies this image of ourselves.

We have a humanitarian crisis on Nauru and Manus and our federal leaders seem to think it's some sort of virtue to be cruel, to dehumanise people and to use these people as deterrents for other people.

It's hard to imagine, I know I can't, what it would be like to be held in captivity, with no charges being laid and no knowledge of when you will get out.

Of being separated from your loved ones of being mentally and physically worn down.

Let's become a caring society again and not be held captive to fear and hate of other people who are in reality no different from us - who just want to live safely and with a future for ourselves and their loved ones.

That's not really so hard to do.

Dianne Jacobus,

Bellingen

FLOOD WORKS: Coffs Harbour City Councils says the works to flood proof Coffs Harbour are ongoing, after the opening of the fourth detention basin. CHCC

Will the bypass impact on basins?

NOTING the recent completion of the four detention basins as part of the Coffs Flood Mitigation Programme, I hope the basin design was cognizant of the possible changes in water flow due to the proposed Coffs bypass. I'd check this against the bypass EIS - if it was available.

M. Alexander

There's always plenty of praise for the medical professionals at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus. Leigh Jensen

Hospital staff are a testament to Coffs

AS A recent resident of the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for 85 days, I would like to praise all concerned with the excellent operation of our public hospital.

The nurses have been terrific, caring and efficient in the pursuit of their duties.

They are all highly-skilled and educated and sensitive to the needs of their patients.

The doctors, in both the surgical ward and Intensive Care Unit, have been attentive and considerate and very concerned about the health of their patients.

The Pink Ladies and wardies are also filled with good cheer and enthusiasm.

They are a credit to our hospital's excellent organisation.

I would also like to thank Allan, Gary and Karen from the physiotherapy department for their dedication and responsiveness.

We are lucky to have such a well-organised and administered medical facility.

Drew Bogema

Reader questions how many trucks will still pass through the city centre if tunnels are adopted on the bypass route. Trevor Veale

Bypass and the best outcome for Coffs

REGARDING the Coffs Harbour Bypass the question a lot of people would like to know is, if tunnels are constructed what length the tunnels will be and can all the trucks carrying flammable and chemical goods use the bypass.

Or will 40 per cent still travel through Coffs Harbour. I believe the chamber of commerce is asking the RMS the same questions.

We want the best outcome for everyone and a bypass that all traffic can use especially the trucks.

G. Houghton, Woolgoolga

YOU'RE KIDDING: Marlins players celebrate their match winning try which came well after the 80 minutes had passed. Sam Flanagan

What a finish to a classic rugby match

COFFS Harbour Snappers' player Ollie Gibbon brings about a 36-all draw in the local derby with minutes remaining.

Jarryd Franck, Damien Dumas and Aaron Rigney from the Southern Cross Marlins combine to score seven points to win the game.

Also Joe de Dassel played a deft touch to Ollie Gibbon, which set the winning try in motion.

Thanks for having Sam Flanagan photograph and produce a great rugby union story.

Cecil

The Hogbin Drive cycleway is commonly raised by cyclists as one path that's in need of repair and improvements. Trevor Veale

Students dodge traffic on pathway

I COMMUTE daily on Hogbin Dr and am concerned about pedestrian and cyclist safety.

It is very difficult for people to safely cross Hogbin Dr near the TAFE roundabout on foot or with a bike.

John Paul College students often have to play chicken crossing the road from the bike path to school.

With the existing high school, TAFE, SCU and sporting fields together with a new allied health building and upgraded hospital and stadium all in the vicinity, there needs to be a safe crossing to the existing bike path.

Paths need to be completed along Stadium Dr to Hogbin Dr with a connecting path to JPC and to the hospital along Phil Hawthorne Dr.

Placing a pedestrian/cyclist overpass on the rise next to the new allied health building may be an option or traffic lights at the TAFE roundabout.

Carney Peters, Sawtell