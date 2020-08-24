‘I love the club’: Walters weighs in on Broncos job

Kevin Walters says he would "love" to help the Broncos following the revelation Anthony Seibold has almost certainly coached the club for the last time.

Seibold is expected to agree to a $1 million termination deal, ending a tumultuous two years at the club - and paving the way for Maroons coach Walters to take the reins.

"I love the Broncos, I love everything about the club," Walters told Big Sports Breakfast.

Kevin Walters says he wants to help the Broncos out. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I'm hurting as much as any supporter is at the moment. If I can get back there and help them, I'd love to do that in some way. I've said that in the past as well. The club is dear to my heart."

While Seibold's future has been the subject of speculation for weeks as the Broncos battle the season from hell, Walters said he hadn't spoken to the club about the coaching role.

"I haven't had any contact with the Broncos about what's happening there," he said.

"I've just tried to stay in my lane and be respectful of everything that's going on.

"I understand that Anthony's under enormous amounts of pressure and the Broncos club itself has been since we came back from COVID. They had a good start to the season and then it's just been horrible since the return of play. It's not a great situation for the club to be in."

Walters and sacked North Queensland coach Paul Green are the standout candidates for the Broncos job if Seibold walks away.

Former Broncos enforcer Glenn Lazarus believes Walters, who missed out on the job when Seibold was appointed, deserves his chance.

"Kevvie is the man, he is the perfect guy to come in and address some of the issues at the club," Lazarus said.

"I don't believe the players are happy there, that's obvious in the way they are playing.

"Kevvie would bring a real injection of enthusiasm. The Broncos need someone who understands the DNA of the club and Kevvie knows the club inside out. He would turn the place around."

