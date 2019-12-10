Menu
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
Crime

‘I just want pizza’: Suspicious dad pulled over at Nightowl

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
A GLADSTONE father told police he just wanted pizza when officers pulled him over in the carpark at the Nightowl Centre.

But Matthew John Tankard had been acting suspiciously earlier when he drove past a marked police car, hiding his face with his hands and reaching underneath his seat while driving.

He pleaded guilty to several charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday including fail to take reasonable care of a syringe or needle; possess utensils or pipes, possess dangerous drugs and possess knife in a public place.

The court was told on November 21 about 6.15pm police saw Tankard driving on Rosella St.

The court was told as Tankard passed a police vehicle he covered his face with his hands and "attempted not to be seen".

Police followed Tankard and saw him leaning over in his seat and appeared to reach for something underneath his seat.

Officers followed him to a carpark at the Nightowl Centre.

Once pulled over Tankard told police he just wanted pizza from Pizza Hut.

But police were suspicious as he was not in the right area for that store.

The court was told he had children in the vehicle.

Police searched the car and found an exposed needle, clipseal bags, digital scales and the drug ice.

Tankard told police he was using ice.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client was starting work at a mine at Moura and would be regularly drug tested.

"If he wants to keep his position he will have to keep off the drugs," she said.

Tankard was ordered to complete 12 months' probation, a conviction was recorded.

