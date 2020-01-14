‘I have no idea why someone would want to kill him’

A GOLD Coast father says he is still searching for answers three months after his son Shane Ross was killed in a Burleigh Heads double murder.

Les Ross also rubbished claims his late son was a member of the Comanchero bikie gang at the time of his death. He says Shane had left the club over four years ago when he moved from Sydney to the Coast to help turn his life around.

Shane Ross and Monstr Clothing business partner Cameron Martin were both killed in October last year, after the pair were thought to have met up with another group in Martin Shiels Park.

Police investigating the crime scene where Shane Ross’ body was found. Picture Glenn Hampson

Mr Ross was murdered execution-style in the park, while Mr Martin was shot while trying to flee. He crashed a white Mercedes Benz into a tree off Tallebudgera Creek Rd, a kilometre from where his friend was gunned down.

"I'm his dad, I never had a problem when he was in the club. He was old enough to do what he wanted to do," Les Ross said.

"I used to have a go at him a bit about it, until about three years ago. We were having a beer and Shane would tell me everything. Before he joined the Comancheros he used to be a Lone Wolf, then he swapped over. I knew all that, he told me everything.

"I said to him, 'Shane, tell the me the truth. It doesn't worry me, but tell me the truth, are you in the club still?'. He said he wasn't in the club and that he'd been out for about a year and a half. So that was about four-and-a-half-years that he was out of the club.

"He got out of that life down there and moved up here.

Les Ross mourning his son.

"There was no Comancheros at his funeral, not one. He wasn't in it anymore.

"He's not here to defend himself, you know what I mean. I know he had that court case coming up, but that had nothing to do with bikies."

Les Ross said he was still looking for answers about why his boy was killed: "A lot of people are saying jealousy. He had a nice house, with his Monstr company, that's all I can put it down to. I have no other idea why someone would want to kill him. Someone out there had bad blood against him.

"For all I know it could have come from Sydney when he was living down there. Something might have happened down there when he was in the club. I just don't know.

"I'm looking for answers everyday."

Police Divers search for clues in the Ross murder in Tallebudgera Creek behind Martin Sheils Park at Tallebudgera. Picture Glenn Hampson

In an unrelated matter Mr Ross narrowly escaped jail time a week before his death for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation. He pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with the property proceeds of crime and dishonestly obtaining property by deception, the property being a 2014 Holden VF Commodore GTS and 2015 Mercedes Benz AMG.

Les Ross said Shane's murder came two months after his wife, Shane's mother, died.

"We've been going through a terrible time.

"It's really painful. He's not here, we're grieving and we miss him so much.

"The whole family is hurting. I loved my boy, you've got to understand that.

Shane Ross with his mother Sharon in hospital.



"I miss him and my wife so much. He wasn't supposed to die first. I was supposed to go before him.

"He was an absolutely beautiful bloke. Anybody you talk to would tell you that, he'd do anything for anybody.

"He was a pleasure. He was coming around here everyday to see me after he lost his mother.

"The morning he got killed, he come here, my wife's urn is here and he had a big cry. He was upset about losing his mum. That night he got killed."

Les Ross said the death of Mr Martin had also hurt his family.

"Cameron, he wasn't a bikie at all, he was my son's business partner, the most beautiful bloke you'd ever meet.

"When my wife died he was coming around here once or twice a week to be with my daughter and I.

Kellie, Shane, Sharon and Les Ross.

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I'm not just grieving for my son, I'm grieving for Cameron too. He done so much for us when I lost my wife."

Mr Ross said his daughter Kellie who has an intellectual disability is having a tough time with her brother's death.

"My daughter has really bad nightmares, waking up screaming for him. She's 40-years-old with an intellectual handicap. Shane and Kellie were really, really close. She misses him and cries for him all the time.

"You know he was just a normal bloke, he liked driving his race car around the tracks and being with his kids. His kids absolutely adored him, he loved them."

Investigations into the double murder are ongoing, with an investigation still set up and running out of the Burleigh Heads CIB.

If you have any information that can assist police with their investigation contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.