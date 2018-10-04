Bachelor finale promises ‘shocking’ ending

’What the hell is going on?’ Our thoughts exactly Nick

AT THE end of Wednesday night's episode, viewers were treated to their first glimpse of The Bachelor finale, and it's safe to say things look a little different from past series.

After Brook Blurton's shock exit Nick Cummins flies to New Caledonia with the remaining two contestants, Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley, to make his final decision.

But the women have been left reeling over their rival's departure and are not very excited by the idea of being declared winner by default.

A man in love or having second thoughts?

Is it an engagement ring?

"Sophie and I will never know if it was supposed to be one of us that were leaving," Brittany says.

"I have absolutely no idea where Nick's head is at," Sophie adds in a vote of confidence for the rugby player.

In New Caledonia Nick cops a grilling from his family, who are shocked that Brooke didn't make it to the final two.

"So tell us (with) Brooke, what happened?" Nick's sister Bernadette asks. "We would have thought she would have probably made it to the end."

Bernadette's face says it all

Other shots show Nick gazing somewhat unemotionally at a ring (is it an engagement ring? Or something else?) while a voiceover from Osher Gunsberg promises a "dramatic conclusion" thanks to a "a season finale that will shock the nation".

Brittany doesn’t look thrilled at the idea of becoming the winner by default

Appearing tense as he waits to see Sophie and Brittany for the last time, Nick has some less than reassuring things to say.

"I just want it now, I know I'm ready … next time I say I love you I want it to be for keeps - what could go wrong?" Nick says in a voiceover.

To make things more complicated, ahead of tonight's finale, a photo of the final three contestants has been released and follows a familiar pattern to previous seasons.

Nick appearing calm and collected

Bookies' favourite Brittany is pictured centre in a black dress, with top two finalist Sophie on her left and Brooke on her right.

Last year's winner Laura Byrne was pictured centre in her finale week promo photo, prompting speculation from some fans that Brittany could be heading for a similar fate.

But don't be rushing off to put on any last minute bets in the office sweep. With an AWOL suitor, talk of a mystery engagement and conflicting social media clues, what happens next is anybody's guess.

-The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.