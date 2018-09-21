Real story behind stunning Bachelor exit

Shannon Baff has opened up about her dramatic exit from The Bachelor last night.

SHANNON Baff's exit from The Bachelor last night was one of the most dramatic moments of the season so far.

The car care consultant, 25, left the mansion in a flurry of tears after pleading with Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins to reconsider his decision to give her the boot.

"It was hard to watch - I found it very difficult, those emotions are pretty raw," Shannon admitted to news.com.au. "I watched the whole thing … I managed to get through it."

A devastated Shannon cries as she’s driven away from the Bachie mansion.

Her emotional outburst was in stark contrast to the fairly breezy personality we'd seen from her throughout the rest of the season (bar that little clash with Romy Poulier). So what happened?

"I'd bottled up those emotions for about two and a half months … That was all the things I should have said to (Nick) throughout the whole process," Shannon explained.

"I didn't want to make his experience any harder, because this poor bugger's already dealing with a huge amount of pressure … So I sort of kept to myself and didn't want to push him too much."

But during last night's episode, watching Sophie Tieman score yet another date with Nick - the final single date of the season, no less - proved to be the final straw for Shannon.

"It's a long time to wait until you get another chance to potentially have a date, and then to not have a date, and know that you stuck around for nothing, was pretty disappointing."

Shannon scored the first single date of the season with Nick.

Shannon was quick to deny rumours she was drunk during the outburst, but added: "I'm a grown woman, I'll have a champagne at my own will."

Despite her devastation at being eliminated, Shannon admitted there were elements about being on the show that were difficult to cope with.

"Being away from real world… It literally becomes your world in there, it's quite crazy … (I missed) just being able to touch base with family and friends. There were no phones or anything - it was like being on an island," she said.

Shannon also opened up about the sweet moments between herself and Nick that viewers didn't get to see.

"Me and Nick did a big art canvas together, and I also sung to him … He played guitar, and I was singing along," she explained. "It was great, but that didn't make it to air."

So now that she's out, who does she think will win Nick's heart?

"My bet's on Sophie. I think she's a bit of a dark horse."

The Bachelor airs at 7.30pm Wednesdays and Thursdays on Ten.